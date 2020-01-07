Middlesbrough interested in former-Leeds United duo Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah

According to The Northern Echo , Middlesbrough are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke and Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah on loan this January transfer window.

Nketiah and Clarke had loan spells at Leeds United earlier this season, although both players failed to become permanent fixtures in the first team before returning to their parent clubs.

The duo is attracting attention from several other Championship clubs this January, with the likes of Bristol City and Nottingham Forest interested in striker Nketiah according to Football London, whereas Millwall, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City are keen on Clarke, as reported by Sky Sports.

Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate has admitted he is a huge fan of Nketiah, and with star Boro striker Britt Assombalonga linked with a move away from the club, the young Gooner could be set to replace the DR Congo international, at least until the end of the current campaign.

Additionally, Marvin Johnson and Marcus Browne could be allowed to leave the Riverside this window, and Clarke could come in to fill the void.

Both players would provide Middlesbrough with vital Championship experience. The Teessiders, although down in 18th place in the division, are only seven points off the top six, and a place in the Play-Offs, and experience would stand them in good stead if they are to challenge this season.

If Clarke and Nketiah were to sign for Woodgate’s side, they would join loanees Patrick Roberts and Lukas Nmecha, who both arrived from Premier League champions Manchester City earlier this week.