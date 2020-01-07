Nottingham Forest interested in Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella

Sky Bet Championship side Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella according to a report from GOAL.

The 22-year old Spaniard is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season, but Sky Sports have reported that Liverpool are determined to sign the midfielder down on a new long term deal.

Chirivella impressed during Sunday’s FA Cup Third Round tie with rivals Everton, and his performance is expected to ignite interest from a number of clubs.

GOAL has reported that Liverpool were approached by two unnamed Sky Bet Championship clubs last week, but the Premier League leaders were not willing to let him go until after the Merseyside Derby.

Now that is out of the way, Liverpool will be looking to loan out the young midfielder once they have secured a new contract for him.

Pedro Chirivella started his youth career at Valencia, but moved to Liverpool back in 2013. He broke through from the academy in 2015, being offered his first professional contract.

The Spaniard struggled to break into the first team, but he was involved in their training, and was taken on Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia and Australia before the 2015/16 season. He went on to make his Premier League debut for the Reds in May 2016, featuring in a defeat at Swansea City.

In order to progress his career, Chirivella spent two seasons on loan in Holland, playing for Go Ahead Eagles during the 2016/17 season, and Willem II for the 2017/18 season.

The 22-year-old has not featured for the Spanish national team, but did play 15 times for the under 17 side.