Fulham make loan deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Ivan Cavaleiro permanent

Fulham have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Ivan Cavaleiro on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell at the club as confirmed on their official website.

Cavaleiro will remain at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2024, with an option to extend the deal by a further year.

Since joining the London club at the beginning of the season the winger has five goals 25 appearances and has been a regular starter for Scott Parker’s promotion-chasing side.

Co-owner of Fulham, Tony Khan said: ‘Since joining us in the summer Ivan has shown real quality and I know there’s much more to come. He is an extremely gifted player, already registering five goals and six assists, he’s been outstanding for us so far.”

“He has the ability to make a difference in a game so I am excited that he’s a Fulham player until at least 2024.”

“I worked hard to get him here and I know Ivan has a big part to play in the journey ahead to get us back to where we want to be, in the Premier League. Come on Fulham!’”

Cavaleiro struggled for regular game time with Midlands side Wolves in the Premier League but still managed to net five times in 23 appearances in his last season for the club.

Fulham currently occupy fifth spot in the Championship table but are well adrift of the top two automatic promotion places with West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United leading the way.

Manager Scott Parker will be delighted to have captured the 26-year-old permanently as they look to maintain their promotion push this season.