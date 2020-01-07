Leeds United target Luke Freeman speaks out on his future

Freeman has struggled to make an impact on the Sheffield United squad that has made such an excellent start to their first season back in the Premier League.

He has featured in nine league games for the Blades so far this season, starting just three with the other six coming as a substitute.

However, Freeman reminded Sheffield United fans what he is capable of, with two assists in his side’s FA Cup third round win over AFC Fylde on Sunday.

Sheffield United is Freeman’s first experience of Premier League football after years of plying his trade in the Football League.

He began his career at Charlton Athletic, before coming through the youth set-up at Gillingham. His potential was clear, and in 2008, Arsenal paid £200,000 to sign him from the Kent based club.

Things never worked out with the Gunners, and instead Freeman made a name for himself at Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers, before signing for Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee back in July 2019.