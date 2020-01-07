Leeds United name their price for Sunderland target Lewie Coyle

Leeds United are willing to sell full-back Lewie Coyle for £500,000, according to a report from the Northern Echo.

The news outlet have reported that Sky Bet League One side Sunderland are interested in Coyle, who has shown his capabilities in the third tier during loan spells at Fleetwood Town.

Coyle first went on loan to the Cod Army back in 2017, and has spent the last two and a half seasons at the club, winning their player of the year award back in 2018.

His third loan spell at the club came to an end earlier this month, and he has since returned to Leeds.

The 24-year old’s contract at Elland Road expires at the end of the season, which could lead to reluctance from clubs to pay a fee for him so close to the expiration of his contract.

It remains unknown whether or not Fleetwood Town would be keen to bring Coyle in permanently.

Signing Lewie Coyle would not only give Sunderland a first choice right back, but it would allow current right back Luke O’Nien to move into midfield, which is his more natural position.

Sunderland have massively under-performed in Sky Bet League One this season and currently find themselves ninth in the table.

Their poor start cost Jack Ross his job, and with Phil Parkinson now in charge, the Black Cats are aiming to make a burst into the Play-Offs.

Despite underachieving so far, they find themselves just one point behind sixth place Peterborough United after picking up four points from a possible six at the start of 2020.