West Brom on-loan star Grady Diangana unavailable to play in FA Cup clash with West Ham United

West Bromwich Albion’s on-loan star Grady Diangana will be unavailable to play in their FA Cup clash against West Ham United as reported by Football London Correspondent Sam Inkersole on his official Twitter account.

Diangana is on loan at the Hawthorns from parent club West Ham and as per the terms of his contract, he will be unable to feature against the Hammers.

As per the agreement of his season-long loan deal, Grady Diangana WON’T be able to play for West Brom against West Ham in the FA Cup 4th round tie later this month. #WHUFC — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) January 7, 2020

Slaven Bilic and his assistant Julian Dicks will return to their former club when they take on David Moyes’ men at the London Stadium for their fourth-round encounter.

Diangana has been a revelation at the Baggies so far this season and since the injury he picked up against Birmingham City, the Midlands side have struggled to cope in his absence.

FA Cup competition rules dictate that loan players can face their parent clubs however, a clause in the deal has seen any chance of that come to a halt.

The news of Diangana’s absence will be a blow to West Brom’s hopes of making the fifth round of the FA Cup however there is no guarantee that he would have played anyway.

Bilic decided to make 11 changes to his team for the game against Charlton Athletic on Sunday and is likely to make some alterations for the next round of the competition as well as the Croatian looks to keep his squad fresh for the remainder of their promotion push.

There is still of course the chance that the young winger could return to parent club West Ham in the January transfer window as it is not yet known whether David Moyes will decide to recall Diangana.