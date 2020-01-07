Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa discusses defeat at Arsenal

It was a proud night for Leeds United, but unfortunately they were not able to beat Premier League side Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Whites put in an excellent performance, but were beaten 1-0 by an almost full strength Gunners team.

Leeds were left to rue missed chances, with BBC Pundit Alan Shearer saying at half time that Marcelo Bielsa’s side deserved to be “two or three goals up,” and that it was “difficult to tell who the Premier League side is.”

Talking to Leeds United’s official website, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa described it as a “game of two halves.”

He said: “The first half was what we wished and in the second half we understand it was difficult to keep controlling the match as we did in the first half. We should have achieved to try and play a match more balanced.”

“In the first half we did three important things, we pressed well their playing out, we made first pass uncomfortable and easy for our defenders to anticipate and this way we avoid the striker to be involved in the play.

“After you recover the ball quickly in their half we were able to recover fast, combine passes in attack and we attack fast in a different way when we recover well. That happened in the first half, but we didn’t do it in the second half.”

Leeds United are back in Sky Bet Championship action this weekend, when they host Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road.