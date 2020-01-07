Nottingham Forest turn to Brighton striker Glenn Murray following Billy Sharp rejection

Nottingham Forest have made an official approach to Brighton & Hove Albion for striker Glenn Murray, according to a senior journalist at Sky Sports News.

Rob Dorsett confirmed on his twitter earlier today that Forest were interested in securing Murray’s signature to bolster their promotion chances this season.

The news comes after Billy Sharp, another target for Forest, rejected a move to the club in order to stay at his current club Sheffield United.

According to the Nottingham Post, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also interested in securing the signature of Murray, who has fallen out of favour at Brighton so far this season.

He has made 13 appearances in the Premier League during the 2019/20 campaign, but ten of them have come off the bench as a substitute. He has not scored a goal this year for the Seagulls.

Nottingham Forest are looking to bring in a striker to take some of the pressure off Lewis Grabban, who has scored 14 league goals for the East Midlands club so far this season.

Billy Sharp’s rejection will be seen as a setback for Forest, but if they are able to secure the signature of Glenn Murray then it will be seen as a real coup.

Murray has made 138 appearances in the top flight of English football, featuring for Crystal Palace, AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion.

In total, he has scored a total of 36 Premier League goals.

Of course, he is nearing the end of his playing career, but he still has a lot to offer, especially at Sky Bet Championship level.