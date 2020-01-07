Charlton Athletic ‘open to offers’ for striker Lyle Taylor following contract withdrawal

Charlton Athletic are ‘open to offers’ for Lyle Taylor following their contract withdrawal for the striker as reported by South London Press.

East Street Investments completed their takeover deal of the Addicks last week and have now withdrawn their contract to Taylor following their deadline for him to sign having passed.

Charlton were keen to retain the striker but are now willing to consider any bids for him with him not having responded to their contract offer in time.

Lee Bowyer’s side are understood to have put together a lucrative deal until the summer of 2022 that improved his basic salary and included a loyalty bonus and signing-on fee along with an option of another year but Taylor didn’t put pen-to-paper.

He is currently out injured following their defeat to Swansea City and is set to be on the sidelines until at least the end of the month.

The Montserrat international was an integral part of the squad which won promotion to the Championship last season as he scored 32 goals in 58 matches as well as providing several assists in their play-off winning campaign.

Charlton are understood to be keen on Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet as they look to make a couple of additions to their squad before this weekend’s meeting with West Bromwich Albion at The Valley.

Taylor has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move away with Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Rangers are thought to be interested in the 29-year-old frontman following his impressive form with the London side.