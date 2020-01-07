Bristol City look set to complete deal for Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah

Bristol City are the favourites to secure the signature of Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah after a comment made during last night’s FA Cup third round tie between Arsenal and Leeds United.

BBC commentator Guy Mowbray said during the game that Nketiah was expected to “go on loan to Bristol City,” as far as the BBC understands.

Nketiah spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds United, but was recalled by Arsenal due to the Premier League side being unhappy with his game time.

Following his recall, the 20-year old striker had been linked with moves to a number of different Sky Bet Championship clubs, with Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City all reportedly interested.

Bristol City had shown an interest in the Arsenal youngster back in the summer, but instead it was Leeds who managed to bring him in.

Nketiah did make an impact at Leeds United, and it is fair to say he was a hit with the fans. However, Marcelo Bielsa appeared to favour Patrick Bamford, with Nketiah limited to just two starts during his time at Elland Road.

Despite that, he did manage to find the back of the net five times, and Leeds fans were hopeful that they would be able to keep hold of him until the end of the season.

However, it was not to be, and new Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta decided to recall him, stating his reason for the recall as being a lack of game time for the Yorkshire club.