Charlton Athletic interested in Blackpool hotshot Gnanduillet

According to a report from London News Online, Charlton Athletic are interested in Blackpool striker Arman Gnanduillet, with the Addicks keen to add some more attacking options amid injuries to Lyle Taylor and Macauley Bonne.

Heading into this weekend’s clash with West Brom, Charlton Athletic have only one striker fit. Josh Davison is the only available option upfront with both Lyle Taylor and Macauley Bonne both out injured.

Lee Bowyer has been vocal about his ambition to bring in a new striker this January and now, Blackpool striker Arman Gnanduillet has been linked with the Addicks. Charlton are said to have been interested in signing the striker in the summer but were unable to complete the deal before the window slammed shut, but they are reported to be maintaining their interest in Gnanduillet this winter.

The Blackpool striker has been in impressive form for the Tangerines this season, netting an impressive 15 goals in 27 games so far this season, helping Simon Grayson’s side to 11th place so far this season. Standing at 193cm, Gnanduillet is a physical presence and a nuisance for defenders, helping him become one of League One’s top scorer’s so far this season.

Gnanduillet started his career in France with Le Havre before joining AS Poissy. He then made the move to England to sign for Chesterfield in 2014. Since arriving in England, the 27-year-old has played for Tranmere Rovers (loan), Oxford United (loan), Stevenage (loan), Leyton Orient and Blackpool. In total, the striker has netted 63 goals during his time in England, playing 275 times along the way.