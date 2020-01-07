Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster set for Swansea City medical

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is set to undergo a medical at Sky Bet Championship side Swansea City today, according to Wales Online.

Ian Mitchelmore, a reporter from Wales Online, tweeted earlier today confirming that Brewster is expected to complete a loan move from the Premier League leaders in the next 24 hours.

Rhian Brewster due for a medical at Swansea today. All being well, his loan move from Liverpool should be confirmed within the next 24 hours. #Swans #LFC — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) January 7, 2020

Brewster was the subject of interest from a number of Sky Bet Championship clubs, with Leeds United being Swansea’s main rivals in pursuit of the 19-year old striker, but it appears that the Welsh club have come out on top.

The timing could not be better for Swansea, who face arch rivals Cardiff City in the South Wales derby this coming Sunday, and they will be determined to secure Brewster’s signature in time for that game.

Brewster has struggled to pick up any minutes for Liverpool so far this season, but did come on for the final ten minutes of the Reds 1-0 FA Cup Third Round victory over Everton.

The young striker first made a name for himself back in 2017, when he helped to guide England to the U17 World Cup title.

Not only did he lead the line for the young three lions, but he was awarded the golden boot for being the competition’s top goalscorer.

Swansea City’s need for a striker comes after they lost Sam Surridge last week. The 21-year old front man was recalled by his parent club AFC Bournemouth due to a lack of attacking options in their squad.