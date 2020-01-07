Leeds United fans react to Arsenal defeat

Leeds United’s FA Cup journey is over for the 2019/20 season, as Arsenal beat them 1-0 in the third round tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Reiss Nelson’s goal early in the second half was the difference, and despite a valiant effort from Leeds, it wasn’t to be.

Their performance earned themselves several plaudits, with BBC pundits Ian Wright and Gary Lineker both heavily praising them following the conclusion of the match.

But what did the Leeds United fans think of their side’s performance last night? We take a look at how some of them reacted on Twitter:

Illan Meslier made his debut for Leeds last night, and his work has certainly impressed a lot of Leeds United supporters.

Can’t get over how good Meslier’s distribution was last night. Showed other good attributes I’d expect from a keeper too. If he can maintain that level of performance we won’t miss Kiko should he get banned #lufc — BelieverInBielsa💙💛 (@MultiJono88) January 7, 2020

Leeds United’s first-half performance really was something to admire, and this supporter clearly agrees.

First half performance away at Arsenal was a privilege to see and be there. Can’t wait to watch the replay I recorded. Thought @Kalvinphillips enhanced his premier league ability and his performance summed up what we love about this club #LUFC #MOT — ⚽️ The Boys Pen Leeds ⚽️ (@TBPLUFC) January 7, 2020

For months now Leeds United fans have been saying how wonderful Bielsa’s style of football is, and last night it was there for all to see.

We've been playing like this for 18 months now, but Bielsa's Leeds went mainstream last night, and it was beautiful.😍 #LUFC #BielsaBall #MOT https://t.co/4iMMuYXJL8 — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) January 7, 2020

This Leeds United fan thinks that any players linked with the club will now be more interested following last night’s impressive display.

Players watching will be attracted to Leeds this window seeing our play, bielsa and fan base 🙌🏼 💪🏻 @TheSquareBall #LUFC @LUFC — Matty Wells (@Matt40443057) January 7, 2020

It has been a difficult period in the history of Leeds United over the past decade or so, but finally the Yorkshire club are making their fans proud again.

So proud of how #lufc acquitted themselves last night against #afc. There was no appetite for a replay or a 4th Rd hike to Bournemouth but that first half was scintillating. Maybe turned a few head reading my msgs from neutrals this morning #mot #alaw — James Rowlands (@JamesMRowlands) January 7, 2020

Defeat in the FA Cup will not hurt Leeds United fans too badly, as their number one aim for the season is promotion back to the Premier League.

If last night’s performance is anything to go by, then they are well on their way to becoming a top-flight team again.