Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.
Championship

Leeds United fans react to Arsenal defeat

Leeds United’s FA Cup journey is over for the 2019/20 season, as Arsenal beat them 1-0 in the third round tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Reiss Nelson’s goal early in the second half was the difference, and despite a valiant effort from Leeds, it wasn’t to be.

Their performance earned themselves several plaudits, with BBC pundits Ian Wright and Gary Lineker both heavily praising them following the conclusion of the match.

But what did the Leeds United fans think of their side’s performance last night? We take a look at how some of them reacted on Twitter:

Illan Meslier made his debut for Leeds last night, and his work has certainly impressed a lot of Leeds United supporters.

Leeds United’s first-half performance really was something to admire, and this supporter clearly agrees.

For months now Leeds United fans have been saying how wonderful Bielsa’s style of football is, and last night it was there for all to see.

This Leeds United fan thinks that any players linked with the club will now be more interested following last night’s impressive display.

It has been a difficult period in the history of Leeds United over the past decade or so, but finally the Yorkshire club are making their fans proud again.

Defeat in the FA Cup will not hurt Leeds United fans too badly, as their number one aim for the season is promotion back to the Premier League.

If last night’s performance is anything to go by, then they are well on their way to becoming a top-flight team again.


