Portsmouth snap up Barnsley midfielder McGeehan on loan

Portsmouth have confirmed on their official club website that Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan has joined the club on loan until the end of the season.

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has been keen to bring in some new faces before the end of the January transfer window, with a number of players already making the move to Fratton Park. Steve Seddon has joined on loan until the end of the campaign and Reece Hackett-Fairchild has signed from National League side Bromley, and Pompey have now added another player.

The club have confirmed on Tuesday morning that midfielder Cameron McGeehan has joined on loan until the end of the season, coming in to bolster Jackett’s midfield ranks as they look to push for promotion to the Championship.

Despite being only 24, McGeehan has plenty of Football League experience under his belt. He started his career at Norwich City, spending time out on loan with Luton Town and Cambridge United before then making a permanent move to the Hatters. In total, McGeehan played 106 times for Luton, scoring 31 goals and laying on nine assists from midfield before signing for Barnsley in July 2017.

In his time at Oakwell, McGeehan has featured 68 times (nine goals and two assists), spending time out on loan with Scunthorpe United, with his move to Portsmouth his second loan spell away from the Tykes.

Speaking upon the announcement of the deal, Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has said he is happy to have McGeehan onboard for their promotion push. He said:

“We’re delighted to sign Cameron. He’s still young, but has a lot of experience. He enjoyed a really successful season with Barnsley last year and so we’re really pleased to add him to our midfield.”