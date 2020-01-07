Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp rejects move to Nottingham Forest and Celtic

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has rejected a move to Nottingham Forest and Celtic in order to fight for his place at Bramall Lane according to The Daily Star.

Both Forest and Celtic are reportedly interested in taking Sharp on loan for the second half of the season but the striker is believed to prefer staying with the Blades and helping them retain their Premier League status.

The powerful forward is currently behind Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie and Callum Robinson in the pecking order for Chris Wilder’s men.

It was reported that Wilder had left the final decision with Sharp as the Blades boss admitted: “There have been enquiries from teams, as always when you see someone of his quality not playing regular football, and the same goes for others as well.”

“I’ve always been open with Billy and said that as long as I’m here, it’s his decision if he wants to look elsewhere for regular first-team football.”

“If he comes to me and says it might be time for him to consider his future, we might have to consider that and do the best for Billy. But at the moment he’s a part of our group.”

“It’s difficult for Billy to force his way past Mousset, McBurnie and McGoldrick with the way he’s played,” Wilder added.

“We’ve got Callum Robinson too, who is one for the future and is improving day by day, even though he’s not getting a lot of game time. He’s knocking on the door.”

Billy Sharp is clearly enjoying his time in the Premier League with this boyhood club even if he isn’t receiving the regular game time he would like and it appears increasingly likely he will remain with United.