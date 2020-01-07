Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan praises Jack Harrison for performance against Arsenal

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has praised winger Jack Harrison for his performance against Arsenal in Monday night’s defeat to the Gunners, in an interview with Football Insider.

Harrison is currently on loan from Premier League giants Manchester City and has impressed so far this campaign for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Elland Road and Bielsa was keen to sign him permanently however City’s valuation of £20million deterred the Yorkshire giants due to their financial restraints in the Championship.

However, he returned to the club at the beginning of the season with a point to prove and Whelan believes he is doing just that.

“I thought Harrison on the right-hand side in the first half was excellent – real quality, real purpose to his game. I can’t criticise the kid this season because he’s come back with loads to prove and he’s shut everybody up,” Whelan said.

“I love that, I love it when people can shut me up about coming back, having to do a certain work rate, having more quality on the ball, showing me they can be a player for more than 25, 30 minutes of a game.”

“He’s proving to be a really important player for Leeds United this season. He’s really taken a lot of weight on his shoulders and he looks better for it, it looks like we’ve got a real player on our hands.”

Harrison did well last season scoring four goals and providing four assists but he has already improved those statistics this term, notching five goals and six assists with plenty of matches still remaining.