West Brom and Leeds United battling Premier League duo for HNK Rijeka starlet Ivan Lepinjica

West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United are battling Premier League duo Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for HNK Rijeka starlet Ivan Lepinjica according to Croatian website TPortal.

Lepinjica is a real talent in Croatian football and he appears to be a player in demand with Chelsea thought to be the current frontrunners for his signature.

The 20-year-old is attracting a whole host of clubs with his versatility with the youngster able to play in defensive midfield or at centre-half.

There have been many successful Croatians to grace the Premier League in the last decade with Luka Modric one of the most high-profile to have made a name for himself in the English game.

Lepinjica could find regular game time in the top flight difficult which is why the Championship high-fliers shouldn’t believe that the midfielder is out of their reach.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is renowned for fielding younger players and giving talented stars the chance to showcase themselves on the biggest stage.

The Whites have also made no secret that they are hoping to acquire a midfielder who can be an understudy to Kalvin Phillips who they are determined to retain but has been linked with a move away.

West Brom and Leeds have also been linked with Coventry midfielder Zain Westbrooke highlighting the fact that both sides are looking to make reinforcements in the January transfer window to ensure they continue their push for promotion.

There are reports that Chelsea have had a bid of around £3.5million rejected for Lepinjica and they appear to face a battle to sign him with several Italian sides also monitoring the player.