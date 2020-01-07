West Brom youngster Dara O’Shea could be the answer to defensive injury issues

West Bromwich Albion youngster Dara O’Shea could be the answer to manager Slaven Bilic’s defensive issues with the Croatian hailing the impact of the 20-year-old as reported by the Express & Star.

O’Shea started at full-back against Charlton Athletic in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday and impressed in a more unfamiliar right-back berth.

Injuries to first-choice full back’s Nathan Ferguson and Kieran Gibbs had been a concern to Bilic, who was open to the loan market in January, but he has hinted that he could not opt to use O’Shea as an alternative in that position.

“We’ll see, but Nath is out, Gibbs is out, and that’s football you can never be covered from these situations,” he said.

“We thought we were OK there, in those positions, covered, and then suddenly you have two full-backs. That’s why we put Dara there, and he was magnificent.”

“He can play that easy, he can be a really good option at full-back. I had that feeling, but I wanted to try him there first in a game like this, in a competitive game.”

“He proved me right, and again I’m much calmer now for these positions. They became kind of a worry, but I’m calmer now.”

Bilic has claimed that West Brom were looking at possible transfers in the summer due to the losses of Mason Holgate, Tosin Adarabioyo and Craig Dawson however the emergence of the Republic Of Ireland international was the reason they didn’t.

“In the summer, we lost three players in that position — Dawson, Holgate and Adarabioyo, as well as Hegazi, having surgery — and we only brought in one.”

“The club wanted to bring in more, and the only reason we didn’t was Dara. From day one, he showed dedication, motivation, readiness to learn and, more than anything, potential and quality.”