Charlton Athletic interested in loan deal for Middlesbrough’s Marcus Browne

According to Wayne Veysey at The Football Insider, Charlton Athletic are keen on bringing Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Browne to The Valley on loan this January transfer window.

Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate revealed to Teesside Live that Browne would be allowed to leave the club this month along with defender Marc Bola.

Charlton are languishing down in 19th place in the table and are just five points above the relegation zone. They are actively looking for new signings this transfer window to help their chances of staying in the division at the end of the season.

Manchester City duo Lukas Nmecha and Patrick Roberts signed for Middlesbrough this week, and the two new signings have resulted in Browne being seen as ‘surplus to requirements’ according to Veysey.

The attacking midfielder, who can also play as a winger, has been used sporadically this campaign under Woodgate, having made just five starts since arriving in the summer.

The report states that along with Charlton, a trio of League One clubs is also interested in taking the 22-year old on loan. Oxford United, Doncaster Rovers and Coventry City have been scouting Browne and could make a move this transfer window.

A permanent deal has been ruled out by Middlesbrough, who are hoping to keep hold of their summer recruit. Browne arrived from West Ham United for a fee believed to be in the region of just £200,000.

He spent last season on loan at Oxford United, where he scored nine goals and registered five assists for the U’s.