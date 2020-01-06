Portsmouth secure deal for former Charlton Athletic starlet Reeco Hackett-Fairchild

Portsmouth confirmed on their official club website on Monday night that they had completed the signing of young forward Reeco Hackett-Fairchild from National League side Bromley on an 18-month contract.

Prior to the January transfer window, it was reported by Football Insider that Portsmouth were closing in on a deal to sign former Charlton Athletic youngster Reeco Hackett-Fairchild from National League side Bromley, with Pompey boss Kenny Jackett keen to add some more competition to his attacking ranks.

And now, a week since the window opened, it has been confirmed by Portsmouth on their official club website that Hackett-Fairchild has joined the club, putting pen to paper on an 18-month deal at Fratton Park.

Upon the confirmation of the deal, Pompey boss Kenny Jackett spoke to the club’s official website, providing supporters with an insight of what could be to expect from Hackett-Fairchild, going on to discuss his plans for the 21-year-old. He said:

“He’s a left-footed player, who’s comfortable in any of the attacking positions. He’s got a lot of ball-playing ability, as well as an eye for goal, so we’re delighted to bring him here to work alongside the rest of our forward line.

“Am I expecting him to come straight into the first team? Probably not. But his job is to push the other guys in order to earn a place in the side – he’s certainly capable of doing that.”

Hackett-Fairchild was a star performer for Bromley in the first half of the campaign, scoring eight goals in 25 appearances for Neil Smith’s side, with the National League side currently sat in 4th spot.

Hackett-Fairchild started his career in the youth set-up at Dagenham and Redbridge, spending time with Dulwich Hamlet on loan before joining Charlton Athletic on a free transfer in 2016. He had stints on loan with Boreham Wood and Bromley while also playing 24 times for the Addicks’ first-team, scoring twice and providing one assist.