Charlton Athletic boss keen two make two new signings before West Brom clash

Speaking to News Shopper, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said that he would like to make two new signings before they face West Brom at The Valley this weekend, with a striker confirmed to be on his wanted list.

Charlton Athletic have been hit with injury problems over the course of the entire Championship season so far, with injury problems refusing to let up with the New Year underway. The Addicks will be without strikers Lyle Taylor and Macauley Bonne for this weekend’s game against promotion hunters West Brom.

Youngster Josh Davison is the only attacker at the club available for Lee Bowyer and despite his promising performances for the club in recent weeks, the Charlton boss has said it would not be fair to have just Davison as a lone striker against the Baggies.

Speaking to News Shopper, Bowyer has said he is keen to bring in a new striker to cover for the ongoing injury problems. He said:

“It’s obvious, I want a striker. Josh is the only fit striker we have. I don’t think it’s fair to say to him you’re going to be our main striker against a team pushing for promotion. Is that fair? Probably not. But I know if we don’t bring in a striker he’ll give me everything but I’d rather have a bit more experience.”

Bowyer went on to add that ideally, he would be able to bring in two more players before they face West Brom, saying that they have identified “a load” of potential targets for this window.

“In an ideal world I’d like to be bringing in two before next week’s game. We’ve got a load of names on our board, I’m guessing everyone else has got the same, a lot of people have got the same name, some of it come down to money.”