Leeds United demand six-figure fee for Coyle as League One interest steps up

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds United have slapped an asking price of £500,000 on defender Lewie Coyle, with a host of League One sides said keen on the Whites academy graduate in the early stages of the January transfer window.

Last week it was reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon (see below) that League One side Sunderland were interested in sealing a deal for Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle before the end of the month, with Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa keen to move the Whites academy graduate on in January.

Sunderland. Watching Lewis Coyle. Leeds right back on loan at Fleetwood. Out of contract in summer. So Leeds May want cash for him now. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 5, 2020

In December, it was also reported by Football Insider that Blackpool and loan club Fleetwood Town are holding an interest in signing Coyle upon his return to Elland Road. And now, another report from Football Insider has said that Leeds United are demanding £500,000 for Coyle this month, with talks over an exit said to be “intensifying”.

Coyle has been a key player for Fleetwood Town in his two and a half years on loan with the club, and manager Joey Barton is hoping that the club can seal a permanent deal for this defender this winter. In his time at Highbury, Coyle has played a total of 120 times for Fleetwood Town, providing a total of 16 assists in the process.

During his time at Leeds, Coyle has made 23 appearances since coming through the Whites’ academy, but he looks to have played his last game for the club. With three League One sides said keen on the £500,000-defender, it will be interesting to see if a permanent move away from Elland Road materialises.