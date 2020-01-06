West Ham enter £5m+ bid for Stoke City star Joe Allen

According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Premier League side West Ham are not only interested in Stoke City star Joe Allen but they have also “submitted a bid.”

Veysey says that the bid from the Hammers hasn’t been accepted but comments that a ‘West Ham source’ has informed them that the value of the bid is over £5million. Despite the value of this bid, it isn’t enticing enough an amount for the Potters to consider with Veysey saying that they have a valuation on the former Liverpool midfielder in the £15million bracket.

29-year-old Allen arrived at the Bet365 Stadium from Anfield in late July 2016 on a near £14million transfer after 132 games (seven goals/five assists) for the Merseyside giants. Since his arrival, Allen has gone on to make nearly 150 appearances (147) for Stoke, weighing in with 19 goals and 14 assists.

An interesting point from Veysey is that Stoke, wanting to get a quick deal done, are said to be ready to “slash their asking price to around £8m.” Veysey attributes this to a cost-cutting exercise by the Potters after their attempt to regain their Premier League place at the second chance looks to be drifting away.

Allen’s side sit a very uncomfortable 21st in the Sky Bet Championship table, their playoff hopes ripped to shred by bad form and inconsistent performances. They are 17 points away from the playoff picture and a slender one point away from being dragged into the relegation mire.

Already there’s a four-point gap between themselves and Huddersfield who sit immediately above them. With all this in mind, selling an asset such as Joe Allen could be a case of cashing out on a luxury that they cannot afford in the situation they find themselves in.