Aston Villa to make bid for £15 million Middlesbrough striker, Assombalonga

Aston Villa are currently light in numbers up front with Summer signing Wesley potentially missing the remainder of the season. They are actively looking for replacements this January transfer window, and have identified Middlesbrough forward Britt Assombalonga as a potential target according to TEAMtalk.

The report also states that Dean Smith’s side will attempt to lure Assombalonga’s teammate Darren Randolph to Villa Park. However, it looks increasingly likely that the Boro shot-stopper will be rejoining his former club West Ham United as early as this week.

Assombalonga has been out of action for a number of weeks through injury, and in his absence, Middlesbrough have edged away from the relegation zone and are now just seven points off the top six.

TEAMtalk suggests that Boro’s asking price for the forward is somewhere in the region of £10 million, meaning they would be making a loss on the 27-year old. Assombalonga signed for the Teessiders from Nottingham Forest back in 2017 for a club-record fee of £15 million.

He has scored 15 goals and 16 goals in his first two seasons and is already on six this campaign despite his injury troubles. He has been the club’s top scorer in each season since signing and was on course to achieve a similar feat until being ruled out with an ankle sprain.

If Assombalonga was to sign for Villa, he would be in direct competition with Jonathan Kodjia for a starting berth, equally, Keinan Davis has featured six times for the Villains so far this season, although Assombalonga would presumably be ahead of the youngster in the pecking order.