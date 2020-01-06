Lee Bowyer provides Charlton Athletic injury update – striker injury confirmed as two near return

Speaking to News Shopper, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed that striker Lyle Taylor is set to be out for two to three weeks with a hamstring problem, but provided a positive update on loan pair Sam Field and Josh Cullen.

Charlton Athletic have been dealt a host of injury blows over the course of the season so far, having to bring in Joe Ledley on a free transfer and recall some of their youngsters from loan spells to help cover for absences over the course of the past month or so.

One player who has found his involvement limited this season is striker Lyle Taylor, missing a large chunk of the first half of the season due to a knee injury. And now, it has been confirmed that after complaining of a hamstring issue, Taylor is set to be out for another two to three weeks. Speaking about Taylor’s injury, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer said:

“He’ll be out for two to three weeks. He’ll only be missing one game, next weeks, he might be back for Preston, if not that then he’ll definitely be back the one after that.”

At the other end of the spectrum, Bowyer provided a more positive update on two of the Addicks injured players. Sam Field – who has not featured for Charlton since their 2-1 loss to Bristol City on October 23rd – and Josh Cullen – who has been out of action since November 23rd with an ankle ligament problem – are both nearing their return. Speaking on the pair, Bowyer added:

“Josh Cullen will be back in and around training on Monday to do the last bits of rehab which is a big boost. Sam Field isn’t far away. Slowly but surely they’ll be coming back. We are doing well without all those players, but start putting those players back in and we’ll be ok.”