Bristol City stepping up interest in Motherwell starlet James Scott

According to a report from the Daily Record, Bristol City have stepped up their interest in Motherwell’s young striker James Scott in recent weeks, with Robins boss Lee Johnson keen to add to his attacking ranks this January.

The Robins’ attacking options have been limited at times this season, with Benik Afobe’s long-term injury leaving Lee Johnson with limited attacking options, signing Spanish forward Rodri on a free transfer earlier this season to bolster his attacking ranks.

And now, it has been reported that Bristol City are looking to add some more bodies to their attacking ranks, preferably bringing in players who will add more value to the squad as time goes on. One striker who has been identified as a potential transfer target is Scottish youngster Scott.

The 20-year-old has cemented his place in Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson’s first-team plans this season, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in 25 appearances across all competitions so far this season, featuring out on the right-wing at times as well as through the middle.

It is said that Motherwell are not the type of club to stand in the way of their young talents if a move away from Fir Park becomes an option, but they will only sell him at a price they see fit, with any potential deal also likely to include add-ons for the future.