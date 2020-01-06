Mark Warburton “pleased” after QPR’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea City

Speaking to the club’s official website, QPR manager Mark Warburton has said he has been left “pleased” by his side’s performance in their 5-1 thumping of Swansea City in the FA Cup Third Round.

QPR defeated Swansea City in comfortable fashion on Sunday afternoon, securing a place in the Fourth Round draw of the FA Cup thanks to a 5-1 win over fellow Championship side Swansea City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

QPR went ahead after 21 minutes thanks to a well-taken volley from Jordan Hugill, with Bright Osayi Samuel adding a second just five minutes later, pouncing as Swansea dawdled on the ball on the edge of the box. Hugill scored his second prior to the break, sending the R’s into half-time with the tie very much in control.

George Byers struck home from the edge of the box on the hour mark to pull it back to 3-1, but two top quality finishes from Lee Wallace and Josh Scowen secured a place in the Fourth Round draw in stylish fashion, defeating Swansea 5-1.

Speaking after the game, Warburton expressed his pride, saying that he has been left pleased after seeing his side comfortably overcome a “tough footballing test” against Swansea City. He said:

“I am really pleased to be through to the next round of the cup. It is always a tough footballing test against Swansea, they have a real philosophy and do it really well, so it was a pleasing performance from start to finish.

“We had a great intensity throughout the game. We knew we had to have that because they have some very good technical ball players and if we didn’t get out to them and win our duals, then they can hurt you.”

Warburton then commented on Jordan Hugill’s brace, after he brought a nine-game goal drought to an end. He said:

“Like Nahki, Jordan was scoring goals for fun at the start of the season, they had a bit of a rough patch, but that’s football and the good thing is they have worked through it, they have worked hard in training and have got their rewards in the last few games.”