“I’m fuming” – Steve Cooper pulls no punches after Swansea City’s 5-1 defeat to QPR

Speaking to the club’s official website, Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has said he was left questioning the attitude and belief of his players after the Swans were battered 5-1 by fellow Championship side QPR in the FA Cup Third Round on Sunday afternoon.

Mark Warburton’s QPR side went ahead after 21 minutes thanks to a well-taken volley from Jordan Hugill, with Bright Osayi Samuel adding a second just five minutes later, pouncing as Swansea dawdled on the ball on the edge of the box. Hugill scored his second prior to the break, sending the R’s into half-time with the tie very much in control.

George Byers struck home from the edge of the box on the hour mark to pull it back to 3-1, but two top quality finishes from Lee Wallace and Josh Scowen secured a place in the Fourth Round draw in stylish fashion, defeating Swansea 5-1.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper spoke after the game, questioning the belief and attitude of his players, adding that he will not accept players not trying their hardest. He said:

“There’s not many times I’ve questioned attitude and belief, but I have today. It’s self-inflicted. We’ve got no-one to blame but ourselves. Our basics of attacking and particularly defending were nowhere near the average, never mind beyond that.

“Unfortunately, if you’re not willing to get up to people to tackle and to intercept, you run the risk of conceding chances and goals, that’s what happened today. I thought every goal, we could have done better defensively. “There’s no rocket science to defending, if you’re not willing to play with a bit of heart and soul, you can get run over like we did today. We’ll get some criticism, myself included and quite rightly. But I’m fuming truth be told. I can accept getting beat, but I can’t accept not trying and not giving your all.”