Fleetwood Town lead chase for Preston North End youngster Josh Earl

According to a report from Football Insider, League One side Fleetwood Town are leading the chase for Preston North End left-back Josh Earl, who is set to make a loan move away from Deepdale in the January transfer window.

Preston North End are set to loan out academy graduate Josh Earl in the January transfer window, with a number of Football League sides said keen on bringing the 21-year-old left-back in before the end of the season.

And now, it has been reported that Fleetwood Town have emerged from the pack to lead the chase for Earl’s signature this January. Having spent the first half of the season on loan with fellow League One side Bolton Wanderers, Fleetwood Town are looking to swoop in for Earl.

Earl was limited to 11 appearances across all competitions for Bolton Wanderers, with injury keeping him out of action for some time. But, with Joey Barton keen to bolster his defensive options in an effort to push for promotion to the Championship, he has reportedly identified Earl as a potential transfer target.

Earl, 21, can play as either a left-back or a centre-back, starting in the heart of Keith Hill’s defence on a number of occasions during his time with Bolton Wanderers. Having made his way into senior football through the youth academy at Preston North End, Earl has gone on to notch a total of 36 appearances for the Lilywhites’ first-team since making his debut in a 1-0 win over Reading in August 2017, providing one assist since then.