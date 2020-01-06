Leeds United academy graduate Shaughnessy set for Burton Albion switch

According to a report from Leeds Live, Leeds United academy graduate Conor Shaughnessy – currently on loan with League Two side Mansfield Town – has agreed on a loan move to League One outfit Burton Albion.

Leeds United academy graduate Conor Shaughnessy is currently out on loan away from Elland Road, joining League Two outfit Mansfield Town in the summer transfer in a deal which was meant to see him stay with the Stags until the end of the season.

And now, it has been reported that Shaughnessy has agreed on a loan transfer to League One side Burton Albion. The 23-year-old is keen to play at the highest level possible but he is far down the pecking order at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa, so he is set to head out on loan once again.

However, it is added that an option to sign Shaughnessy on a permanent basis is included in the deal which will see him join the Brewers until the end of the current campaign. He has a year and a half remaining on his contract with Leeds United, but with Bielsa unlikely to bring him into his first-team picture, Shaughnessy could make a permanent move to Burton in the summer.

Playing as either a defensive midfielder or in centre-back, Shaughnessy has played a total of 19 appearances in all competitions at Mansfield Town. His involvement with the club has been limited in recent weeks due to injury, but it is said that the deal which will see him join Burton should be confirmed once he has completed his recovery.