Huddersfield Town boss hopeful of completing transfers in coming days

Speaking to Examiner Live, Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has said that the club is “very close” to completing one or two signings as he looks to bring some new faces into his squad.

Danny Cowley’s first transfer window as Huddersfield Town manager is now underway and the Terriers are already close to bringing in some new faces.

There has already been an outgoing at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Reece Brown joining Peterborough United on loan. And, young goalkeeper Ryan Schofield is also set to head out on loan in the coming days.

As for incomings, Terriers boss Cowley has spoken to Examiner Live to provide an update. The Huddersfield manager said that they are “very close” to completing their first signings of the transfer window, saying that they are putting in the work behind the scenes to try and beat other sides to the signatures of players. Cowley said:

“We’re very hopeful. We’re very close to one or two. We’ve done all the necessary work behind the scenes to get the deals in the place that we wanted but all of the players we want are sought after. That is just what it is and we have to understand and respect that.

“We’ve done our very best to sell Huddersfield Town and try to get people to see what we see and what the supporters see about the football club and its future. Yes, it has had a difficult period but we are working really hard to look forward and create brighter days.”