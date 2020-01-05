Everton and Norwich City monitoring Hull City midfielder Lopes

Everton and Norwich City have watched Hull City midfielder Leonardo da Silva Lopes this season, as per a report by Hull Live.

The 21 year old is attracting a lot of interest after an impressive start to life as a tiger.

Hull have rejected a bid from New York Red Bulls for his services as they look to bring him to the Major League Soccer this month. Grant McCann insists he is not for sale but the American side could come in with an improved offer to test the Championship sides’ resolve.

The Tigers signed him over the summer from fellow second tier side Wigan Athletic and he has made 21 appearances since then for the Yorkshire outfit.

Lopes moved to England from Portugal in 2013 and joined Peterborough United before going on to play 96 games for the Posh.

He was snapped up by Wigan for a fee of £1.5 million in June 2018 but struggled to make an impact the DW Stadium, playing just three times before being shipped out on loan to League One side Gillingham this time last year.

Hull boss McCann knew the promising midfielder from managing him at Peterborough and took a chance on him in the summer in a move that has paid off for both parties.

Everton and Norwich watching him is a credit to the work Lopes is doing at the KCOM Stadium and he is quick becoming an important player for Hull. He has two seasons left on the contract he signed in August.