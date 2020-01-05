Leeds United linked to Barnsley striker Woodrow

According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon (tweet – below), Leeds United have been linked to Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow.

Leeds. Taking a big interest in Luke Freeman at Sheff U. Would be a handy addition. Poss loan or buy. Not getting much chance with Blades since joining. Also looking at Woodrow at Barnsley. Difficult. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 5, 2020

Nixon says that a deal for Woodrow, who Barnsley signed in January 2019 from Fulham after a half-season loan at the club, could be a deal that would prove “difficult” for the Whites to get over the line.

Leeds are known to be in the market for a striker as a replacement for Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah who has returned to the Emirates Stadium after a frustrating time at Elland Road. Despite being highly regarded by many in football circles, Nketiah only made two starts for the Whites, unable to dislodge Patrick Bamford from Marcelo Bielsa’s plans.

Woodrow has featured in 22 games for a Barnsley side that is stuttering at the moment and that is heavily involved in a relegation battle in 23rd place in the table. Despite that placing, Woodrow has hit nine goals and provided one assist for the Tykes.

These nine goals follow a decent return of 16 goals and one assist in Barnsley’s successful promotion campaign last season. This helps to underline that the Hemel Hempstead-born 25-year-old is a striker who has goals in him.

Leeds play with a lone striker, in Patrick Bamford, up-front in Marcelo Bielsa’s preferred formation so the arrival of Woodrow would be as a complement to Bamford, rather than as a replacement for him. Marcelo Bielsa has said in recent press conferences that a replacement for Nketiah is needed and the Whites have been linked with names such as Liverpool’s starlet striker Rhian Brewster and Southampton’s Che Adams.