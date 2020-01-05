Nottingham Forest interested in former West Ham striker Diafra Sakho

Nottingham Forest are interested in free agent striker Diafra Sakho, according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon (tweet below).

Forest. Looking into a deal for Diafra Sakho. Ex West Ham. Now Rennes. Could pick him up cheap for extra forward option. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 5, 2020

The Reds are looking to sharpen their attack in this transfer window and, according to the Sun’s Nixon, they have set their sights on the former West Ham United forward.

Sakho, who is 30 years old, fell down the pecking order with Rennes and is now said to be in the hunt for a new club.

The Senegal international scored 18 goals in 62 Premier League appearances for the Hammers and could be the missing ingredient in Sabri Lamouchi’s promotion chasing side for the rest of this season.

Sakho left England in January 2018 for France but has struggled to hit the ground running at Rennes. He was loaned out to Turkey last season with Bursaspor and is now poised to move on again.

He started his career at Génération Foot in his native Senegal before he was snapped up by French Ligue 2 side Metz at the age of 16.

Sakho broke into the Metz first team as a youngster and went on to make 124 appearances for them, chipping in with 47 goals. West Ham then swooped to sign him in 2014 and he spent four years with the London side.

Nottingham Forest are expecting a busy transfer window as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the difficult slog towards May. Sakho is a player who could come through the door at the City Ground over the next few weeks to help the cause . He would offer more depth in attack and an option different to current leading striker Lewis Grabban.