Leeds United defender Coyle wanted by Sunderland – Bielsa keen to sell

According to a report from The Sun on Sunday (as cited by the Northern Echo) and supported by the Sun’s Alan Nixon on Twitter (below), Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle is wanted by League One side Sunderland, with Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa keen to sell the 24-year-old this summer.

Sunderland. Watching Lewis Coyle. Leeds right back on loan at Fleetwood. Out of contract in summer. So Leeds May want cash for him now. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 5, 2020

24-year-old defender Lewie Coyle has officially returned to Leeds United this weekend upon the end of his loan deal with League One side Fleetwood Town, and the Whites are said to be keen to move Coyle on once again, but this time permanently.

A report from Football Insider claimed last week that Coyle was wanted by League One side Blackpool and loan club Fleetwood have been linked with a permanent move for Coyle. But now, it has been reported by The Sun on Sunday that Sunderland are also keen to sign Coyle this month.

Leeds are keen to sell Coyle with his deal at Elland Road set to expire at the end of the season, and he is not in the first-team plans of manager Marcelo Bielsa. He has spent the last two and a half seasons out on loan in League One with Fleetwood, making a total of 120 appearances along the way, providing 16 assists across all competitions as well.

During his time at Leeds, Coyle has made 23 appearances since coming through the Whites’ academy, but he looks to have played his last game for the club. With Sunderland now said keen on the defender, it will be interesting to see if he makes a permanent move away from Elland Road this winter.