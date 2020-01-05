The 72
The 72
Luke Freeman of Queens Park Rangers during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Queens Park Rangers at The Den, London, England on 29 December 2017. Photo by Toyin Oshodi.
Championship

Leeds United said to have “big interest” in Sheffield United’s Freeman

By on 0 Comments
Luke Freeman of Queens Park Rangers during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Queens Park Rangers at The Den, London, England on 29 December 2017. Photo by Toyin Oshodi.

According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (tweet – below), Leeds United are looking towards South Yorkshire near neighbours Sheffield United and their attacking midfielder Luke Freeman.

As it stands at the moment, Leeds are top of the Sky Bet Championship pile and looking a decent bet to ascend to the Premier League after a lengthy absence. Without counting their chickens before hatching, the Whites are nine points clear of the play-offs and will surely not have a better opportunity of promotion than this buffer provides.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Fulham early team news - Parker to make changes for Aston Villa tie amid growing injury worries

Last season United were also handily placed before a drop in fortunes and miserable results saw them tail off, drop out of the automatic promotion places and then fail in the playoffs. Some disgruntled fans put this down to a January window where they failed to invest and strengthen, despite being in something of an injury rut.

That occurrence seems to have revisited them this season with injuries again taking their toll. Key midfielders Adam Forshaw and Pablo Hernandez are currently out injured, Forshaw having not been seen for an age and struggling with a hip problem. Hernandez is that creative spark that Leeds need, that magic touch which helps them fire more smoothly.

IN OTHER NEWS:  West Brom player ratings following draw with Leeds United

Seemingly to redress this, United are said by Nixon to be interested in the Blades attacking midfielder Luke Freeman. Freeman only arrived at Bramall Lane in July 2019 in a £5million transfer from QPR. He arrived with the Premier League newcomers on the back of a season for QPR where he featured in 43 games, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.

The above haul included the winning goal in a slender 1-0 victory over Leeds at Loftus Road. Indeed, Freeman proved to be a livewire that Leeds struggled to handle across both league encounters and in the FA Cup where he provided an assist in a game that saw the Whites knocked out at the first stage.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Ex-Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland midfielder Rodwell set to sign for Sheffield United

Freeman has only featured in ten Premier League games for Chris Wilder’s side this season, appearing for just 322 minutes. Leeds could do with a player such as Freeman and the skill-set that he would bring with him. At the moment, the Whites are currently playing Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas as a makeshift midfielder.


About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts