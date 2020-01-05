Leeds United said to have “big interest” in Sheffield United’s Freeman

According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (tweet – below), Leeds United are looking towards South Yorkshire near neighbours Sheffield United and their attacking midfielder Luke Freeman.

Leeds. Taking a big interest in Luke Freeman at Sheff U. Would be a handy addition. Poss loan or buy. Not getting much chance with Blades since joining. Also looking at Woodrow at Barnsley. Difficult. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 5, 2020

As it stands at the moment, Leeds are top of the Sky Bet Championship pile and looking a decent bet to ascend to the Premier League after a lengthy absence. Without counting their chickens before hatching, the Whites are nine points clear of the play-offs and will surely not have a better opportunity of promotion than this buffer provides.

Last season United were also handily placed before a drop in fortunes and miserable results saw them tail off, drop out of the automatic promotion places and then fail in the playoffs. Some disgruntled fans put this down to a January window where they failed to invest and strengthen, despite being in something of an injury rut.

That occurrence seems to have revisited them this season with injuries again taking their toll. Key midfielders Adam Forshaw and Pablo Hernandez are currently out injured, Forshaw having not been seen for an age and struggling with a hip problem. Hernandez is that creative spark that Leeds need, that magic touch which helps them fire more smoothly.

Seemingly to redress this, United are said by Nixon to be interested in the Blades attacking midfielder Luke Freeman. Freeman only arrived at Bramall Lane in July 2019 in a £5million transfer from QPR. He arrived with the Premier League newcomers on the back of a season for QPR where he featured in 43 games, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.

The above haul included the winning goal in a slender 1-0 victory over Leeds at Loftus Road. Indeed, Freeman proved to be a livewire that Leeds struggled to handle across both league encounters and in the FA Cup where he provided an assist in a game that saw the Whites knocked out at the first stage.

Freeman has only featured in ten Premier League games for Chris Wilder’s side this season, appearing for just 322 minutes. Leeds could do with a player such as Freeman and the skill-set that he would bring with him. At the moment, the Whites are currently playing Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas as a makeshift midfielder.