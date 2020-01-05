Nottingham Forest boss to rotate squad for FA Cup tie vs Chelsea – early team news

Speaking to the club’s official website, Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has said that he will rotate his squad for the FA Cup Third Round tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with the club’s website also hinting at some of the players that could feature this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest will be making changes to their side for the FA Cup Third Round tie with Chelsea later today, with the clash kicking off at 14:01 this afternoon. With the busy festive period now coming to an end, Forest will be offering some fringe players the chance to get some minutes under their belt.

Lamouchi spoke to the club’s official website to provide some early team news for supporters, saying that he will be looking to make changes and offer some young players the chance to play at Stamford Bridge last today. He said:

“I will prepare my team, my players, in the best way with the best line-up. We want to give some game time to some players, we will make some changes but not too much; it is necessary for the rest of the season, especially now.

“We have played a lot of games in a few days, so we need to give opportunities to players to play. I also want to compete with the opponent, so to change completely is not possible. Maybe we will see some younger players, to play maybe but to come with us, probably.”

The club’s official website also stated that Carl Jenkinson, Michael Hefele and Yohan Benalouane could be involved against Chelsea having completed their returns to fitness after long-term injuries, with youngsters Brennan Johnson and Alex Mighten among the young players that could be given a chance.

Forest will be hoping to better last year’s FA Cup run, in which they also matched up with Chelsea in the Third Round. They fell to a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge as Alvaro Morata scored a brace.