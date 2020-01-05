The 72
The 72
Nottingham Forest Manager Sabri Lamouchi during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Nottingham Forest at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 26 December 2019.
Championship

Nottingham Forest boss to rotate squad for FA Cup tie vs Chelsea – early team news

By on 0 Comments
Nottingham Forest Manager Sabri Lamouchi during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Nottingham Forest at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 26 December 2019.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has said that he will rotate his squad for the FA Cup Third Round tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with the club’s website also hinting at some of the players that could feature this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest will be making changes to their side for the FA Cup Third Round tie with Chelsea later today, with the clash kicking off at 14:01 this afternoon. With the busy festive period now coming to an end, Forest will be offering some fringe players the chance to get some minutes under their belt.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Peterborough United could make first January signing before Burnley cup clash

Lamouchi spoke to the club’s official website to provide some early team news for supporters, saying that he will be looking to make changes and offer some young players the chance to play at Stamford Bridge last today. He said:

“I will prepare my team, my players, in the best way with the best line-up. We want to give some game time to some players, we will make some changes but not too much; it is necessary for the rest of the season, especially now.

“We have played a lot of games in a few days, so we need to give opportunities to players to play. I also want to compete with the opponent, so to change completely is not possible. Maybe we will see some younger players, to play maybe but to come with us, probably.”

The club’s official website also stated that Carl Jenkinson, Michael Hefele and Yohan Benalouane could be involved against Chelsea having completed their returns to fitness after long-term injuries, with youngsters Brennan Johnson and Alex Mighten among the young players that could be given a chance.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Huddersfield Town boss hopeful of completing transfers in coming days

Forest will be hoping to better last year’s FA Cup run, in which they also matched up with Chelsea in the Third Round. They fell to a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge as Alvaro Morata scored a brace.


About Author

Writer for The72 and currently studying at the University of Lincoln. Based in Peterborough/ Lincoln and often writing about Peterborough United amongst other Championship and League One clubs.

Related Posts