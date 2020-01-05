Doncaster Rovers face wait over deal for FA Cup hat-trick hero Adam Idah

According to a report from the Doncaster Free Press, Doncaster Rovers will have to wait and see if they are able to secure a deal for Norwich City starlet Adam Idah, with a loan deal already in place.

Last week, Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore was provided with a big boost in his efforts to bolster his attacking options, agreeing on a deal in principle to sign Norwich City’s 18-year-old striker Adam Idah on loan until the end of the season.

However, recent developments with Idah means that Rovers could face an anxious wait to see if they will complete the deal to sign Idah. Norwich City’s growing injury problems in their attacking ranks have left Daniel Farke’s forward options limited, with Teemu Pukki, Josip Drmic and Dennis Srbeny all missing out of the FA Cup clash vs Preston North End.

Idah stepped into the starting lineup and announced his arrival in stunning fashion. The young Irishman netted an impressive hat-trick as the Canaries defeated Preston 4-2 at Deepdale. And, Idah’s performance versus Preston has seen his proposed move to Doncaster thrown up into the air.

While Rovers have been assured by Norwich officials that the deal remained intact, it awaits to be seen if manager Farke gives the deal the green light.

Idah has only recently made his breakthrough into senior football, coming off the bench for Norwich to make his Premier League debut for the club against Crystal Palace, also starting in an EFL Cup defeat to Crawley Town earlier this season.