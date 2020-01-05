Hull City boss confirms club’s transfer stance after rejecting bid for Leonardo Da Silva Lopes

Speaking to Hull Live after Hull City’s 3-2 win over Rotherham United in the FA Cup Third Round, Tigers boss Grant McCann has confirmed that young midfielder Leonardo Da Silva Lopes is not for sale, after rejecting a bid from MLS side New York Red Bulls earlier this week.

However, Hull City did not entertain the offer from the United States side, turning down the offer for Da Silva Lopes. Now, speaking to Hull Live, Hull City boss Grant McCann has confirmed that Da Silva Lopes in not for sale this month, adding that the youngster is improving with every game he plays. He said:

“Firstly it was a lot more than what was touted, secondly he’s not for sale. It’s as simple as that. He’s been here for four months and he’s growing every time he plays. He’s getting better and better.

“It doesn’t surprise me because he’s got energy, pace, a change of direction, he’s got a calmness. He’s played 150 or something games at 21. It doesn’t surprise me because he’s got so much more to come but he’s not for sale.”

Da Silva Lopes has become a regular for the Tigers in the first half of the season since signing from fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic. The former Peterborough United youngster has made 23 appearances across all competitions, providing two assists in the process.