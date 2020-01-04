Burnley boss Dyche pleased with professionalism shown against Posh

Burnley manager Sean Dyche hailed the professionalism of his side when speaking to The72 after their 4-2 Emirates FA Cup third round victory over Peterborough United at Turf Moor this afternoon.

The Clarets raced into a three-goal lead inside 25 minutes against the Sky Bet League One side, effectively ending any danger of an Emirates FA Cup giant-killing from Darren Ferguson’s Posh outfit.

Peterborough United are the top scorers in Sky Bet League One and some fancied them to cause an upset at Turf Moor this afternoon. Burnley capitalised on a slow start from the visitors to put the game to bed early on and when speaking in the post-match press conference, their manager was full of praise for his side’s professional attitude.

“We should be good enough to win that game but in the past, we have seen that it is not that easy” said Dyche.

“I thought it was a strong start, we had a lot of possession and we put a really early marker down.”

Opponents Peterborough United will look back on the match as an opportunity missed with Ferguson’s side having generally performed well for the final hour of the match while they went home with two goals to their name. Despite a shaky start from The Posh in which they were crippled by Burnley, The Clarets boss Dyche was keen to highlight the quality of the third tier outfit.

“It was an excellent tie” said Dyche. “They have had a difficult Christmas like ourselves but they are a good side.

“They are good going forward and today, they earned two goals from our mistakes.

“Overall, it was a very professional performance from us and a very confident performance”

Ahead of kick-off, Burnley were 35 places above Peterborough United in the English footballing pyramid, although at times in the match, the visitors looked dangerous and were good value for their two goals.

The pair met for the first time since the 2012/2013 campaign when Burnley won 5-2 at Turf Moor in the Sky Bet Championship before the pair drew the reverse fixture 2-2. Peterborough United midfielder George Boyd is the only surviving player from the last meeting to play in this afternoon’s fixture.