Goal machine Toney ‘did not look out of place’ against Burnley – Ferguson

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson hailed the performance of striker Ivan Toney when speaking with The72 after his side’s 4-2 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon.

The Posh bowed out of this season’s Emirates FA Cup in the third round after defeat in Lancashire but striker Toney showed why so many clubs are watching him closely with a cool finish for Peterborough United’s first goal.

A handful of higher division clubs are thought to be keen on the former Newcastle United frontman and his manager believes that he did not look out of place against English Premier League side Burnley this afternoon.

“That’s 17 (goals) now” said Ferguson in the post-match press conference. “He is a top striker and a great lad.

“He can get goals and he is a real handful in the air as well.

“I didn’t think that he looked out of place today, I thought he put in another good performance.

“Our main focus in this transfer window is to make sure that we keep him if we can because there are a lot of clubs looking at him for obvious reasons.”

Toney has scored his 17 goals in just 30 appearances for The Posh this season in all competitions. The striker notched 23 goals for his club last term, his most prolific campaign in-front of goal so far. The player joined Peterborough United from Newcastle United in August 2018 for an undisclosed six-figure fee and with Toney having signed a long-term contract at the Weston Homes Stadium, the club are in no immediate rush to sell.

There is currently a five-point gap between the automatic promotion places and Peterborough United in the Sky Bet League One table and with the club targeting a long-awaited promotion back to the second tier, the goals of Toney could be crucial to the cause.