Peterborough United boss Ferguson critical of VAR rules after Burnley defeat

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has told The72 that he believes that Burnley’s second goal should not have stood as his side went on to lose 4-2 in the Emirates FA Cup at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Following Jay Rodriguez’s eighth-minute opener for the home side, Burnley defender Erik Pieters rifled in the game’s second goal on 15 minutes.

Pieters’ half-volley flew through a crowd of players into the corner of the net but Posh boss Ferguson believes that opposition striker Rodriguez should have been deemed to be in an offside position by VAR with the player directly in-front of the goalkeeper, 12 yards from goal. The video assistant determined that Rodriguez was not interfering with play due to the distance between the striker and Peterborough United goalkeeper Christy Pym.

When speaking to the The72 in the post-match press conference, Ferguson was hugely critical of VAR rules.

“I didn’t have a screen in-front of me to watch it live but I have seen it back since” said Ferguson.

“If you have to jump out of the way to avoid the ball hitting you then that is clearly in line with the goalkeeper.

“Their argument (VAR) is that the lad (Rodriguez) is far enough away from the goalkeeper to do something about it but it is absolute nonsense, the goal should not have been allowed.”

Jeff Kendrick’s deflected effort made it 3-0 to the home side with just 23 minutes on the clock before Peterborough United began to grow into the game and show their qualities, particularly on the counter attack.

The Posh twice reduced the arrears from three goals to two but unfortunately for the Sky Bet League One side, they could not manage to repair the damage further. When summarising his side’s overall performance, Ferguson was keen to take away the positives.

He added “I think people can see it for what it was, to go two or three down against a Premier League team inside 25 minutes makes it a very difficult afternoon.

“Credit to my players. That goal from Ivan in the first half gave us a little bit of hope going into half-time.

“You don’t mind conceding goals like the fourth, a goal of real Premier League quality but the first goal and the third goal were too soft.

“Credit to my players, they kept going.

“We looked more like ourselves going forward, we scored two goals but we also had other opportunities so that is a positive that we take out of the game, two strikers scoring is another positive.”

Peterborough United must now look to get their promotion push back on track in Sky Bet League One when they take on Gillingham at the Weston Homes Stadium next Saturday.