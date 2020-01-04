The 72
The 72
Players line up shake hands ahead of the Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.
Championship

Leeds United make four changes as they prepare for Arsenal FA Cup test

By on 0 Comments
Leeds United are flying high in the Sky Bet Championship this season, leading into 2020 as the leading side in England’s second-tier competition. However, tomorrow brings a whole new beast in terms of the FA Cup.

The Whites will start this new decade as they started the last in the FA Cup by facing Premier League opposition in Arsenal. Back in 2010, it was Manchester United who Leeds faced, and defeated, away at Old Trafford thanks to a great display and this goal from Jermaine Beckford.

Leeds will face Arsenal at The Emirates almost 10 years to the day of their famous victory over Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United side and Jermaine Beckford’s goal at the Stretford End. Here’s the team news that has come from Marcelo Bielsa’s pre-game presser from this afternoon.

Those four changes mean that this is going to be Leeds United’s starting XI when they run out onto the pitch for their biggest game of the season so far.

Arsenal vs Leeds United – Whites team news

Goalkeeper: Ilhan Meslier

Defence: Barry Douglas (LB), Ben White (CB), Liam Cooper (CB), Luke Ayling (RB)

Midfield: Jack Harrison (LW), Kalvin Phillips (DM), Robbie Gotts (CM/AM), Mateusz Klich (CM), Gianni Alioski (RW)

Striker: Patrick Bamford

Views ahead of the game

Ahead of the game, there’s bound to be a lot of opinions flying around. Here’s how Leeds United fans have reacted on Twitter

There was even enough time for Leeds United winger Gianni Alioski to get a bit of a dig in about Manchester United when asked about Arsenal’s recent 2-0 victory against Ole Solskjaer’s side.

https://twitter.com/LFZTWEETS/status/1213459776383987712?s=20


About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

