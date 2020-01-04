Leeds United make four changes as they prepare for Arsenal FA Cup test

Leeds United are flying high in the Sky Bet Championship this season, leading into 2020 as the leading side in England’s second-tier competition. However, tomorrow brings a whole new beast in terms of the FA Cup.

The Whites will start this new decade as they started the last in the FA Cup by facing Premier League opposition in Arsenal. Back in 2010, it was Manchester United who Leeds faced, and defeated, away at Old Trafford thanks to a great display and this goal from Jermaine Beckford.

Leeds will face Arsenal at The Emirates almost 10 years to the day of their famous victory over Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United side and Jermaine Beckford’s goal at the Stretford End. Here’s the team news that has come from Marcelo Bielsa’s pre-game presser from this afternoon.

💬 Marcelo says he expects Illan Meslier (for Casilla) and Robbie Gotts (for Dallas) to make their first-team debuts against Arsenal, whilst Douglas will play left back and Alioski in place of Costa pic.twitter.com/9E7DLe3e0Z — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 4, 2020

Those four changes mean that this is going to be Leeds United’s starting XI when they run out onto the pitch for their biggest game of the season so far.

Arsenal vs Leeds United – Whites team news

Goalkeeper: Ilhan Meslier

Defence: Barry Douglas (LB), Ben White (CB), Liam Cooper (CB), Luke Ayling (RB)

Midfield: Jack Harrison (LW), Kalvin Phillips (DM), Robbie Gotts (CM/AM), Mateusz Klich (CM), Gianni Alioski (RW)

Striker: Patrick Bamford

Views ahead of the game

Ahead of the game, there’s bound to be a lot of opinions flying around. Here’s how Leeds United fans have reacted on Twitter

Bielsa saving Gotts for Arsenal, you love to see it 👀 #lufc — James Furniss (@Furnthebigguy) January 4, 2020

Excited to hear that Meslier will get his first competitive start on Monday and also to see Gotts in action. Good to see Douglas start and Alioski driving at Arsenal full back will be interesting!

I don't want a whole Team change, like some are saying, 4 or 5 will do. #lufc — BecchioWellPlaced (@RyanLUFC91) January 4, 2020

Alioski is playing on the wing against Arsenal . VAR is going to have a field day #Lufc #Alioffski — Josh Big Stones (@josh04678858) January 4, 2020

Bielsa when asked if being an underdog against Arsenal changes our approach. "Being a favourite is an external analysis, we never see ourselves as a favourite. We respect the opponent every game." That's exactly why we our standards are so high. Absolutely love Bielsa. 😍 #lufc — Ash Cook (@ashcook4) January 4, 2020

There was even enough time for Leeds United winger Gianni Alioski to get a bit of a dig in about Manchester United when asked about Arsenal’s recent 2-0 victory against Ole Solskjaer’s side.

