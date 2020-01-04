Wigan Athletic targeting shock move for Jordan Rhodes

Wigan Athletic are facing a battle to stay in the Championship this season, but that fight could be aided in the January window according to Football insider.

Football insider are reporting that the Championship strugglers are being linked with Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes. The striker spent last season on loan at Norwich City but the East Anglian side did not decide to make his loan move permanent.

That has seen his return to Sheffield this season to try and fight for a place in Garry Monk’s team. He has found game time hard to come by due to the form of Steven Fletcher who is having one of his best seasons to date.

Rhodes who is now 29 years old and is in need of regular football. He has started only four league games this season as Sheffield Wednesday look to secure a place in the Championship play-offs.

His first league start of the season him score a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest.

Wigan would see the striker as someone who could have a big impact on their battle against the drop. Currently no player, in their squad has scored more than five goals this season. This is an area which is a clear problem for Paul Cook and his team.

Wigan are not the only side believed to be interested with the same source also reporting that Celtic are interested in bringing Rhodes north of the border. They are facing an improved challenge from rivals Rangers this season and feel that he could assist their main striker Odsonne Edouard.