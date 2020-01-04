Paul Cook confirms two news absentees in Wigan Athletic early team news

Speaking to Wigan Athletic’s official website, Latics boss Paul Cook has confirmed that Kal Naismith and Michael Jacobs will be unavailable for this evening’s FA Cup clash with Premier League side Bournemouth.

The FA Cup is a competition Wigan Athletic supporters will have some fond memories of from the past decade, defeating Manchester City on the way to the Quarter Finals in 2018 and of course winning the competition in 2013.

Now, the Latics embark on what they will hope to be another FA Cup journey, as they face AFC Bournemouth this evening. Speaking ahead of the game, Wigan boss Paul Cook moved to provide some early team news.

While confirming that the likes of Kieffer Moore and Charlie Mulgrew will be out of action, he also added that both Kal Naismith and Michael Jacobs will miss out on the tie through injury. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“Kal’s been excellent for us over the last six games, so whilst we’re delighted with how he’s done, we’re also gutted for him to be missing this one. He came off with a thigh problem at Birmingham, but he should be back for Bristol City next week. Crackers (Michael Jacobs) also had to come off and he’ll be out for the weekend.

“We’re still without Kieffer Moore and Charlie Mulgrew at the moment, but Danny Fox is back in training this week. It would be unfair on Danny to risk him straight away, but we’ll take a look at how he’s doing and he could make the bench.

“Preparation for this one has been tough, especially with how busy our schedule has been away from home, but we’ll go to Leicester City with the strongest team possible for our travelling supporters.”