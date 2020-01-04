Charlton Athletic lining up move for Nottingham Forest loan man Bostock

According to a report from Football Insider, Charlton Athletic are lining up a move for Toulouse midfielder John Bostock, who is currently on loan with fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer is keen to bolster his squad in the January transfer window and will be hoping the backing of new owners will help him do so. The Addicks have been hit with a number of injuries over the course of the season and some new signings would help Bowyer strengthen his squad in the efforts to maintain their Championship status.

And now, it has been claimed by Football Insider that one player the Addicks are looking at bringing in is Toulouse midfielder John Bostock. Bostock is currently on loan in the Championship with Nottingham Forest, but he has found that his first-team action has been limited, potentially paving the way for a move away from the City Ground this month.

Charlton Athletic are said to be interested in signing the former Spurs youngster on loan for the remainder of the season. Toulouse’s stance over Bostock’s situation at Nottingham Forest is unknown, but if they were able to come to an agreement over the cancellation of his loan, the door may open for Charlton to swoop in.

So far this season, Bostock has made just five appearances for Nottingham Forest, with his last Championship appearance coming in November. In the process, he has provided two assists but has been unable to make an impact on Sabri Lamouchi’s first-team.