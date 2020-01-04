The 72
The 72
Leeds United midfielder Eunan O'Kane (14) points the way during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Utd and Leeds United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England on 10 February 2018. Picture by Simon Davies.
Championship

Leeds United midfielder Eunan O’Kane wanted by League One and Two sides

By on 0 Comments
Leeds United midfielder Eunan O'Kane (14) points the way during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Utd and Leeds United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England on 10 February 2018. Picture by Simon Davies.

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds United midfielder Eunan O’Kane is wanted by multiple clubs from League One and League Two, with his return to fitness after a broken leg injury now completed.

Leeds United are listening to offers for midfielder Eunan O’Kane this January with him being far down the pecking order at Elland Road with his return to fitness after a broken leg injury now completed. The Irish midfielder has been out of action for over one year now and is now set to make a move away from the Whites this winter.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Hull City looking for transfer breakthrough by landing £1.2m rival striker-cum-winger Wilks

Leeds are keen to sell O’Kane this winter and have him move away from the club on a permanent basis but it has been said by Football Insider that a loan move until the end of the season is more likely. A number of League One and League Two sides are said to have registered their interest in O’Kane in the hope that a deal can be completed before the window slams shut on the 31st.

Over the course of his career, O’Kane, 29, has amassed plenty of experience in the Football League. He joined Northern Irish side Coleraine after spending time in Everton’s youth set-up before heading to England with Torquay United in January 2010. O’Kane made 120 appearances for the club (14 goals and 16 assists) before leaving to join Bournemouth in 2012.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Aston Villa eyeing a move for former England international Butland

After four years and 118 appearances for the Cherries, O’Kane signed for Leeds United in the summer of 2016. In his time playing for Leeds, O’Kane has made 58 times for the club, heading out on loan with Luton Town before suffering his leg break.


About Author

Writer for The72 and currently studying at the University of Lincoln. Based in Peterborough/ Lincoln and often writing about Peterborough United amongst other Championship and League One clubs.

Related Posts