Leeds United midfielder Eunan O’Kane wanted by League One and Two sides

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds United midfielder Eunan O’Kane is wanted by multiple clubs from League One and League Two, with his return to fitness after a broken leg injury now completed.

Leeds United are listening to offers for midfielder Eunan O’Kane this January with him being far down the pecking order at Elland Road with his return to fitness after a broken leg injury now completed. The Irish midfielder has been out of action for over one year now and is now set to make a move away from the Whites this winter.

Leeds are keen to sell O’Kane this winter and have him move away from the club on a permanent basis but it has been said by Football Insider that a loan move until the end of the season is more likely. A number of League One and League Two sides are said to have registered their interest in O’Kane in the hope that a deal can be completed before the window slams shut on the 31st.

Over the course of his career, O’Kane, 29, has amassed plenty of experience in the Football League. He joined Northern Irish side Coleraine after spending time in Everton’s youth set-up before heading to England with Torquay United in January 2010. O’Kane made 120 appearances for the club (14 goals and 16 assists) before leaving to join Bournemouth in 2012.

After four years and 118 appearances for the Cherries, O’Kane signed for Leeds United in the summer of 2016. In his time playing for Leeds, O’Kane has made 58 times for the club, heading out on loan with Luton Town before suffering his leg break.