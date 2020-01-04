PREVIEW: Burnley v Peterborough United

Sky Bet League One club Peterborough United will be hoping to make a mockery of the 35-place gap between themselves and top-flight club Burnley when they meet at Turf Moor in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup this afternoon.

The Posh currently occupy a play-off place in the third tier but this afternoon, they will come up against a Burnley side who have established themselves in the English Premier League in recent seasons under popular manager Sean Dyche.

Survival is likely to be Burnley’s top priority this season meaning that boss Dyche could rest several first-team players for this afternoon’s fixture. Goalkeeper Nick Pope will be rested following a recent ankle problem while the likes of Jack Cork, Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes could also find themselves either dropped down to the bench or not included in the matchday squad. Dyche could call players such as Joe Hart, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Aaron Lennon and Jay Rodriguez into his starting XI.

Defender Ben Gibson is not match fit and will not be risked while on-loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater has returned to parent club Chelsea following an injury-plagued spell in Lancashire.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson will have defender Frankie Kent available for selection following suspension but the player may have to bide his time for a return to the starting XI. Teenager Serhat Tasdemir has overcome a hip problem and could feature, as could fellow midfielder Reece Brown who joined The Posh on-loan from Sky Bet Championship club Huddersfield Town yesterday.

The promotion hopefuls are likely to be without injured quartet Frazer Blake-Tracy, Idris Kanu, Nathan Thompson and Josh Knight who are not expected to travel.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 12.31pm, the 60-second delay being part of The Football Association’s initiative to raise awareness about mental health.

Team news provided by Burnley FC and Peterborough United FC official media sources