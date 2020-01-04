Sheffield Wednesday set to ring the changes for FA Cup tie – early team news

Speaking to the club’s official website, Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has said that he will look to make a few changes to his side for today’s FA Cup Third Round clash with Premier League side Brighton.

It has been a difficult Christmas period for the Owls, losing to Stoke City and Cardiff City as well as Hull, leaving them without a win in three games. The FA Cup provides Sheffield Wednesday with a chance to put their form right and the chance for some players to work their way back into the starting 11.

And, speaking to the club’s official website, Owls boss Monk has said he will be giving opportunities to some players in an effort to respond to their poor form of late. He said:

“Given the week we’ve had, some other players deserve opportunities so there may be a few changes. We didn’t hit the same levels as the week before but this is the Championship and it can happen. But we want better. We have to fight back.

“Whatever team goes on the pitch will be strong, we want to put on a performance to be proud of. It won’t be a case of resting players, it’s a case of others deserving an opportunity.”

Monk went on to confirm that Cameron Dawson will be starting in between the sticks at the AMEX Stadium today, with both Joe Wildsmith and Kieren Westwood still yet to return to full fitness.

“Cameron will play on Saturday,” he added.

“Joe Wildsmith is coming back and looking stronger, so we’re really pleased with his progress but he needs that little extra time at the moment. Keiren Westwood was back on the training pitch yesterday and we will be led by Keiren and any pain he feels moving forward.”