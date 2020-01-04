Bristol City coach hints at squad rotation for FA Cup clash vs Shrewsbury Town

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bristol City’s assistant first-team coach Jamie McAllister has said that the Robins’ FA Cup Third Round tie with Shrewsbury Town will provide some of the squad’s fringe players the chance to get some minutes under their belts.

Bristol City head into today’s FA Cup Third Round clash with Shrewsbury Town on the back of a poor run of form in the Championship, having lost five of their last six games in the league.

The FA Cup provides clubs with the chance to make changes to the squad and offer some fringe players first-team minutes that they would not get in the league, and the Robins are set to take advantage of this opportunity.

Speaking ahead of the game, Bristol City’s assistant first-team coach Jamie McAllister has said that they are looking forward to the tie, with some of the players who have found first-team chances coming few and far between this season set to feature against the Shrews. He said:

“We look forward to the FA Cup game against Shrewsbury which is a chance for us to rotate the squad and get players on the pitch that haven’t played a lot of minutes, give them their opportunity and then we want to win the game, it’s the next game. We’re desperate to kick on and start a run now so we want to win on Saturday.

“It’s up to us, it’s down to us again, how we perform. The 18 that are in the squad have to produce, put in a performance to come out and get into the next round of the cup.

“That’s standard across the board, whoever plays, whoever gets a shot has a big responsibility and they’ve got to step across that white line and make sure they do work hard, they do win the tackles. They know their job roles, responsibilities and they’ll go and execute the gameplan to the best of their ability and they give everything.

“So, no matter who plays, everyone knows that and it’s important we go and set down a marker on Saturday to start getting on a winning run again. It would be great to get in that hat again. It’s a great competition so you want to be in it for as long as possible.”